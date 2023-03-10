Jay-Z’s Cannabis Brand Facing Lawsuit Over Illegal Shipments And Gender Discrimination

Jay Z is inducted onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jay-Z’s cannabis brand Monogram is facing a multi-layered lawsuit. The company allegedly illegally shipped marijuana from California to New York, filed false financial reports, and exhibited gender discrimination.

Cathi Clay, the former vice president of The Parent Company (TPCO) which houses Monogram, made the allegations in February via the aforementioned lawsuit. Clay stated that Monogram treated her unfairly due to her gender and then took action against her after she reported financial discrepancies and violations of state cannabis policies. SFGATE reports that TPCO claims the allegations in the lawsuit are false.

According to Securities and Exchange Commission financial reports, TPCO is responsible for the manufacture of cannabis products, lays claim to 11 cannabis locations in California, and provides over 650 people with jobs. Hov serves as the chief visionary officer of TPCO due to his and Roc Nation’s association via Monogram. “The company does not comment on active litigation and plans to defend itself strongly against the false accusations,” a spokesperson told SFGATE via email.

A suit filed against The Parent Company by former VP Cathi Clay includes this charge: “Monogram-branded cannabis products were illegally sent ‘to New York for a Monogram event with Shawn Carter’” aka #JayZ. https://t.co/6wSq9tU2lH — CelebStoner (@CelebStoner) March 9, 2023

Jay-Z has been involved in multiple legal battles in 2023. In February, Hov and Bacardi were able to reach a settlement over his D’USSE brand. The companies were able to revive their partnership and Bacardi acquired a majority interest in the multi-billion-dollar brand.

“Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history has been a blessing,” the 4:44 artist said in a statement. “The next phase of this journey will further cement D’USSÉ’s legacy as one of the world’s most respected brands. I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi.”