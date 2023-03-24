Jay-Z’s Net Worth Hits $2.5 Billion

Rapper, Jay-Z is seen following the conclusion of Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Jay-Z told the world “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man” on the “Diamonds (Remix)” in 2005 and those words couldn’t be any truer in 2023. The 53-year-old’s net worth was recently reported as over $2 billion.

Forbes shared this information in a Friday (March 24) update, revealing he currently sits at $2.5 billion. This statistic means that Hov, the long-running richest rapper alive, has almost doubled his net worth since last year when it stood at $1.4 billion.

As for the world at large, the Brooklyn rapper is currently the 1,203rd wealthiest person on the planet. He is several pegs down from Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who is the certified wealthiest person on the planet being valued at $216.1 billion.

The 4:44 artist made a big business move in the first quarter of 2023. In February, he sold his 50 percent stake in D’USSE to its parent company Bacardi for $750 million. This came after a legal battle between the two parties following Jigga suing Bacardi on the grounds of “financial transparency” back in October 2022.

Reportedly, Bacardi was trying to shortchange the Roc Nation leader. In 2021, he sought to participate in a buyout for $1.5 billion, but the liquor brand only offered him $500 million.

Jay-Z officially became a billionaire in 2019 due to having his hands in the liquor, art, and real estate industries, plus stakes in Uber. He took his bag to another level when he sold his majority stake in TIDAL to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. for $302 million in 2021.