Jess Hilarious Claims Master P Owes Her $15K For 2019 Comedy Skit

Jess Hilarious claims Master P owes her money for her skits in 2019’s I Got The Hookup 2. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday (Feb. 21), the Baltimore actress spoke about Fat Trel’s gripes with the No Limit captain.

Jess explained that she could emphasize with Trel, since she suffered from similar lousy business with the icon. For her role as Officer Keisha in the film, the Rel comedian said she “charges $15,000 per skit” but didn’t see a dime of her asking price from P.

“That man will talk a good game to you, like even with me. I Got The Hook-Up, I’m still owed some bread for that, I’m not gonna lie to you,” she revealed. “I did two scenes. He thought [if he] used one scene, you don’t gotta pay for both of them. No, I stayed there 13 hours to do two scenes.”

Fat Trel addresses Master P & The Breakfast Club after their recent segment with Jess Hilarious pic.twitter.com/AXeKIINiDr — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 21, 2023

Jess’ revelation arrives after the former MMG artist spoke about his bad dealings with the No Limit pioneer on the No Jumper podcast in January, which included a film starring Gucci Mane that never materialized.

Trel, 32, also noted that his 2013 joint project with Alley Boy, Al Capone, was published to streaming services without their permission, with Master P labeled as the leading artist. The Gleesh emcee also noted that he wasn’t compensated for his work on the No Limit Forever Records mixtape.

Master P caught wind of Fat’s comments and offered a solution to his reputation being tarnished: creating a law that prohibits people from discussing business dealings after seven years.

“It should be a law,” he told Ray Daniels Media. “After seven years, you shouldn’t be able to go on no podcast and talk about nobody. Think about it, it’s a statute of limitations. If you ain’t been around that person in seven years, you don’t deserve to talk about ’em. Especially if you’ve been in and out of jail.”