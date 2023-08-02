Jonny Shipes Sells Cinematic Music Group, Launches GoodTalk

Jonny Shipes has sold Cinematic Music Group, his label and management company, to Interscope Geffen A&M in a deal worth a reported eight-figures.

The exact valuation of the deal, which was first announced by Billboard and includes the entirety of the label’s music catalog, was undisclosed. In tandem with the sale, Shipes has already moved forward with his next venture, announcing the launch of his new full-service entertainment company GoodTalk on Wednesday (Aug. 2).

Similarly to Cinematic Music Group, GoodTalk will house multiple divisions under its umbrella, including a new record label and talent management. 4Lifers Entertainment, his film and television production company he cofounded with comedian and management client Druski, will also be housed at GoodTalk, as well as verticals dedicated to clothing and festivals.

Druski attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Shipes and GoodTalk will work with both Geffen Records and Virgin Music in signing and developing musical artists in a “unique and unprecedented way. “Jonny has built a singular aesthetic through Cinematic, and we’re looking forward to working closely with him and his team as they launch GoodTalk,” said John Janick, chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M.

Tom March, president of Geffen Records, also sung Shipes’ praises, noting his lengthy resume and knowledge of the entertainment landscape. “Jonny has had decades of experience in identifying and nurturing artists who have contributed in important ways to popular culture. We’re excited to be working with him on this new chapter,” he said.

Founded by Shipes in 2007, Cinematic Music Group has helped introduce and develop stars like Joey Bada$$, Big K.R.I.T., Sean Kingston, Smoke DZA, and the late Nipsey Hussle.