Kanye West Files Trademark For Yeezus Amusement Parks and NFTs

Kanye West had always said he wanted to be the next Walt Disney and Steve Jobs. With these ambitions, he has taken his empire to new heights after setting his foundation in music.

Last year, the billionaire filed DONDA trademarks for audio speakers and tablets. This year, the mega-producer announced that he would be collaborating with McDonald’s to redesign its packaging. Now, Ye is back at it again with his grand business ventures, returning with another trademark filing focused on the Yeezus brand—named after his sixth studio album—spanning everything from NFTs to amusement parks.

On Monday (May 27), Kanye West filed 17 trademarks for the Yeezus brand with the overall intention to create products based on beauty, toys, games, NFTS, and, of course, clothing. But he isn’t stopping there. West also plans for the Yeezus brand to compete with attractions such as Universal Orlando Resort and Disneyland, as the businessman has also filed a trademark for Yeezus amusement parks, as revealed by trademark attorney Josh Gerben on Tuesday (June 1).

Kanye West has filed 17 new trademark applications around his YEEZUS name. The filings indicate an intent to launch YEEZUS-branded amusement parks, NFT's, toys and more. ?#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/bI7RkA1Pk3 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 1, 2022

With Yeezus‘ decade anniversary arriving in 2023, the icon appears to be looking to prepare for the inevitable celebration of the polarizing but innovative body of work.

Most recently, fans of the forward-thinking musician were treated with two new songs; one with the late XXXtentacion in the form of “True Love” and another with “Daylight” alongside newcomer Vory.