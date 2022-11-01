Kanye West Fans Start GoFundMe To Restore His Billionaire Status

Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City.

According to Forbes, after Adidas cut ties with the fashion designer for his anti-semitic comments, Ye’s net worth dropped from $1.5 billion to an estimated value of $400 million. Now, Kanye West’s fans are rallying to help restore the artist’s billionaire status.

On Monday (Oct. 31), the artist’s fans created a GoFundMe campaign for West to “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” Although the site has taken down the campaign, the financial movement only managed to amass $5 in its short time.

But this isn’t the first time West’s fanbase has teamed up to assist the rapper during his financial woes. West took to Twitter in 2016 to announce he was $53 million in debt and asked Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to throw $1 billion into his “ideas.”

As the word spread of the Jesus Is King rapper’s financial status, a fan named Jeremy Piatt launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Get Kanye Out Of Debt” on Feb. 25, 2016.

Kanye West fans have started a GoFundMe page to make him a Billionaire again. pic.twitter.com/DY2W3ox8N5 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 31, 2022

Piatt’s fundraiser managed to raise $57,398 of the $53,000,000 goal. The GoFundMe creator wrote about his desire to help Ye in the campaign’s description and stated that without the help of his most loyal fans, Kanye’s “true genius” couldn’t be realized.

“It doesn’t look like he’s going to get Mark Zuckerberg’s help that he desperately needs,” Piatt said. “Sure, he is personally rich and can buy furs and houses for his family, but without our help, the true genius of Kanye West can’t be realized.”

Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

But, as the campaign neared its end, it was reported that the Chicago native declined the funds raised by Piatt. So, Jeremy redirected the money towards the Notes for Notes charity organization.

“Mr. Kanye West’s camp has declined the funds raised by this GoFundMe campaign. We’re excited to announce that they will instead be directed toward an outstanding charitable organization, Notes for Notes. In lieu of funding Mr. West’s artistic vision, 100% of the funds will be headed to young aspiring musicians hoping to fulfill their dreams.”

Elsewhere, Kanye West has lost more than just Adidas from his business portfolio. West, 45, was also dropped by JPMorgan Chase banking, Balenciaga, CAA, and MRC.