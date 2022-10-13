JPMorgan Chase Cuts Banking Ties With Kanye West, Yeezy Amid Anti-Semitic Tirade

Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

JPMorgan Chase Bank has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West. According to TMZ, the news arrived on Wednesday (Oct. 12) with conservative political commentator Candace Owens sharing a letter from the banking institution on Twitter.

Owens, 33, tweeted the photo and expressed her discomfort with the move by the bank, stating there was “no official reason why” the institute “kicked out” the fashion designer.

“Earlier today, I learned that [Kanye West] was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase Bank. I was told there was no official reason given,” the right-wing activist expressed. “But they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

She continued, chopping the situation up to living in “frightening times” in America.

“We have reached extremely frightening times in this country,” Owens said. “Who [or] what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up.”

JP Morgan Chase’s alleged letter requests West transfer his business to another economic establishment. The note states that any of Ye’s accounts still open past Nov. 21 would be terminated. The rapper would then be sent checks for his remaining capital.

Business Insider reports that JPMorgan Chase has declined to comment on the situation.

Ye West recently faced a ton of scrutiny over his anti-Semitic comments on Twitter. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist uploaded a since-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” in reference to the U.S. armed forces’ security readiness.

West also declared he couldn’t be anti-Semitic in the post because “Black people are actually Jew.”

Ye concluded his controversial tweet by targeting an unspecified body of people, sending a warning. “You guys have toyed with me,” he typed. “And tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The Jesus Is King rapper has taken his hateful language to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, where unaired footage showed the rapper doubling down on his views.

West reportedly shared this rhetoric on a recorded episode of The Shop. SpringHill Company’s Maverick Carter decided to axe Ye’s appearance altogether due to hateful speech.