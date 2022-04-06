Kanye West And Rihanna Top Forbes’ Billionaires List

Forbes has released its latest World’s Billionaires List revealing the reported net worth of various figures across the globe, with Kanye West and Rihanna at the top of the list for Black entertainers, beating out Forbes list veterans like Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, and Tyler Perry for the top slots.

West, who was reported by Forbes to be worth $1.8 billion as of April 2021, is now listed as having increased that number to $2 billion over the past year. According to Forbes, the bulk of West’s earnings come from his Yeezy sneaker brand, which he owns 100 percent of, his multi-million-dollar deal with Adidas, and the success of his Yeezy Gap collaboration, which reportedly hit sales of $1 billion in its first year. In addition to his endeavors in the fashion sector, as well as his stake in soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand, Ye also rakes in a considerable amount of revenue from his musical empire, clearing an estimated $180 million annually from his catalog.

Coming in closely behind West with a reported $1.7 billion net worth, Rihanna’s significant boost in income is tied to her ownership stake in Fenty Beauty, which cleared over $550 million in revenue in 2020. She also holds a 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which received a $1 billion valuation in 2021. Rihanna’s inclusion on the list makes her the first billionaire to hail from Barbados, an achievement she discussed while speaking with the New York Times last year.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

In addition to Kanye and Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey ($2.7 billion), Michael Jordan ($1.7 billion), Jay-Z ($1.4 billion), and Tyler Perry ($1 billion) also made Forbes’ billionaires list.