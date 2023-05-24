Kanye West Sued By GAP For $2 Million

Kanye West has more legal trouble potentially on the horizon. The 45-year-old is being sued by GAP for $2 million.

TMZ has obtained legal documents stating that GAP wants Ye to pay for any damages their lawsuit with Art City Center may require, as they believe he is responsible for the conflict between the two companies. The conflict revolves around Art City Center leasing a downtown Los Angeles storefront to GAP that would house the Donda artist’s Yeezy clothing line, only for things to go awry.

The company claims several unapproved alterations occurred within the building, which amounted to $2 million, thus they are seeking the cost needed to restore it to its original state plus their attorney fees. GAP states that their contract terms deemed that West, not them, would be liable for any lawsuit Art City Center brought against them related to the building.

Kanye West and GAP’s collaboration ended in September 2022. “While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned,” GAP brand President Mark Breitbard wrote in a statement. “And we are deciding to wind down the partnership.”

“It was always a dream of mine to be at the GAP and to bring the best product possible to the masses, and I always talked to them about doing products for $20,” the Chicago superproducer said on an episode of CNBC’s Closing Bell. “The best products in the world, designed to the same level of the top fashion houses in the world, at $20 for the people.”

He went on to describe how they did not live up to the contract, selling his products for $200 or more and not building the stores that were agreed upon.