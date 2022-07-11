Kanye West Files Trademark To Open YZYSPLY Retail Stores

Kanye West has reportedly filed a new trademark in anticipation of the opening of multiple “YZYSPLY” retail stores that will sell the rapper’s various wears and accessories.

According to TMZ, Yeezy filed the trademark for brick-and-mortar locations, online ordering services, and online retail store services, with items including shirts, socks, hats, visors, tennis wear, headwear, footwear, G-strings, and various other accessories. YZYSPLY has been predicted to be an extension of Yeezy Supply, the website Kanye has used for exclusive drops in the past, and looks to be the latest addition to his ever-growing empire.

Despite plans to grow his Yeezy brand, the rapping fashionista continues to find himself embroiled in business disputes, the latest being with the David Casavant Archive. The high-end fashion rental service has accused Ye of failing to return items borrowed from the archive or pay fees associated with the garments.

According to Billboard, the archive—which has filed suit against West—says he owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and that he has even lost items from the collection, which is said to include “the world’s rarest and most coveted garments.”

“When defendant Ye would occasionally lose items that he had rented from the Archive, defendant Yeezy was billed the replacement fee,” the company’s lawyers stated. “All parties understood (as expressed orally and in writing and reflected in many years of prior dealings) that because the garments are not commodities that are easily replaceable.”

In addition to Ye, other clients of the David Casavant Archive include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Paul McCartney.