Kanye West Touts Yeezy Gap Sales, Requests To Meet With Executive Chairman

Kanye West is requesting The Gap Executive Chairman Bob L. Martin meet with him for a discussion about their Yeezy Gap partnership. And he’s touting his successes with the brand as proof the meeting needs to happen sooner than later.

Ye took to Instagram to detail a recent conversation with Executive Chairman Martin and The Gap’s Chairman Bob Fisher. Throughout his post, the Jesus Is King artist reflected on his collaboration with the brand and claimed he spoke to the two men on his late mother’s birthday for the first time since partnering with The Gap.

“On my mom’s birthday, I was able for the first time to sit in on a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher, and other leads of the company,” Ye captioned his Instagram post. “Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business. He kept saying go to the stores on the call.”

Ye then expressed his reasons for partnering with the storied clothing brand and puffed out his chest, recalling how much success The Gap has enjoyed since he joined and requested another meeting with Executive Chairman Martin one-on-one.

“We sold 14 million dollars worth of the perfect black hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time…Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible.”

Kanye’s request arrives on the heels of news revealing that Ye’s partnership has produced a great deal of revenue, but the results haven’t impressed other Gap higher-ups.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the collaboration between Ye’s Yeezy brand and The Gap has fallen short and “failed to generate meaningful results.”

When The Gap announced the partnership in 2020, the storied brand stated they would have the Yeezy Gap release its first batch of clothing that same year with a planned collection to arrive in 2021.

However, as of July 2022, only two items have been released.