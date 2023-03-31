Kanye West And Yeezy Sued For $275K By Ex Adidas Employee

Kanye West and his Yeezy brand have been named in a $275,000 lawsuit in which a former employee alleges that she was fired without being given proper compensation.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the plaintiff, Dora Szilagyi, was hired by Yeezy in June 2021 under the role of “Director of Product Innovation.” Szilagyi, who previously worked with Adidas, claims that she was persuaded to join the Yeezy brand with the promise that she would be paid $275,000 in severance if she were fired without cause after September 1, 2021, roughly two months after her hiring date. However, Szilagyi alleges that West and Yeezy balked on the agreement despite her firing not coming until mid-December 2021.

Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The suit is the latest in a string of legal battles between West and former employees and collaborators, as the music star has come under fire for his brand’s alleged failure to uphold business agreements. In July 2022, the Chicago native was sued for $7.1 million by a production company for work done for the rapper’s concert performances.

Phantom Labs – which created stage sets for West’s Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, the album release concert for Donda 2, his Sunday Service gospel and prayer events, and his cancelled 2022 Coachella performance – claimed to have sent the rapper multiple letters demanding payment for their services, to no avail. In October 2022, The College Dropout creator was hit with a suit by his former business manager, who says West terminated their business relationship prematurely and is seeking $4.5 million in damages.