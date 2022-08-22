Kendrick Lamar And PgLang Push For Financial Literacy In Cash App Video

Kendrick Lamar and pgLang are pushing financial literacy with their new collaboration with Cash App. Last week, the mobile payment platform unveiled a new ad featuring the Compton rapper, billionaire investor Ray Dalio, and comedian Exavier TV.

The Dave Free-directed Cash App spot sees Kendrick serving as a translator for the two men as they discuss the struggles of becoming financially free. Exavier reveals that he’s been blowing his money in games, and Dailo recommends that the comedian “starts small and invest in himself.”

Kendrick echoed the billionaire’s sentiments on Twitter when promoting the Cash App ad with a simple tweet. “Invest in yourself tho @pglang,” the “Mr. Morale” rapper typed.

And with his newly formed company, pgLang is doing just that: investing in themselves.

Kendrick Lamar and close friend Dave Free launched pgLang in March 2021. The duo referred to it as a service company, establishing foundations in music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts.

“Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts — because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across,” the statement read. “Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages. That is why our writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers break formats when we build ideas and make them real for the curious.”

Watch the Cash App ad below.