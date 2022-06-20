Kevin Hart Enters Fast Food Industry With Hart House Vegan Restaurants

Kevin Hart has announced the opening of two plant-based fast-food restaurants. Named Hart House, the eateries will feature a 100% plant-based menu consisting of sandwiches, salads, sides, and drinks. Currently, the location for one of the restaurants is listed in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The second location has not been named, however, it will be in Hollywood.

“I founded Hart House to create a good experience that combines the joy of coming together over food, with the power of purpose,” expressed the actor on the Hart House website. “Our amazing chefs and team members have crafted a 100% plant-based menu that delivers ‘can’t-believe-it’ flavor in every bite. I know you’re going to love it.”

The comedian worked with CEO Andy Hooper who recruited Chef Michael Salem, the former head of culinary innovation at Burger King, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

“Kevin sort of conceptualize[d] this idea at the beginning of the pandemic,” Hooper shared with the outlet. “If I were advising him at the time, I would say, ‘Don’t you dare ever start a restaurant, and don’t you ever start a restaurant in the middle of COVID,’ but after almost two years of really working on this menu and getting the food to a place where it can deliver on that promise, we’re ready to go and we’re excited to tell the world about Hart House and excited to serve the food.”

“When it comes to vegans making food for vegans, I think if you’re immersed in that food too much, you can lose sight of what the carnivores truly want, so as we curated this menu, we really developed it as carnivores,” Salem added. “We’re not sacrificing. We’re still delivering great crave-able flavor. We’re still delivering products that you want to take to your friends and share. It just happens to be really good for you. It happens to be plant-based, and you happen to feel a lot better after you eat it.”

Beyond being all plant-based, the menu is also free of hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, and high fructose corn syrup.