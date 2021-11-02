Kobe Bryant’s Estate Receives $400 Million From BodyArmor Investment

The estate of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant will reportedly receive over $400 million following Coca-Cola’s purchase of sports drink company BodyArmor, which Bryant was an early investor in.

On Monday (Nov. 1), Coca-Cola, which previously purchased a 15 percent ownership stake in BodyArmor in 2018, announced its full acquisition of the company for a whopping $5.6 billion. This makes BodyArmor Coca-Cola’s largest acquisition in the brand’s history, according to CNBC. Initially investing $6 million into BodyArmor for more than 10 percent of the company back in 2014, Bryant’s decision has proved to be even more lucrative than his actual basketball playing career.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion’s estimated earnings on the court sit around $323 million, more than $75 million less than what was reportedly netted from the Coca-Cola deal.

Coca-Cola’s purchase of BodyArmor, which it plans to pit against Pepsi’s Gatorade, has been in the works since at least this past February when the beverage brand made a pre-acquisition filing through the Federal Trade Commission. Gatorade currently holds the largest market share for sports drinks at 70 percent. According to the Wall Street Journal, BodyArmor has a current valuation of $8 Billion.

News of The Bryant Estate’s nine-figure return comes nearly 15 years after Coca-Cola’s purchase of GLACÉAU, the maker of Vitamin Water, for $4.1 Billion in 2007. According to Forbes, rapper and mogul 50 Cent, who had famously negotiated an endorsement deal that gave him equity in GLACÉAU, scored $100 million from the purchase.