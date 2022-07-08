LeBron James Launches Ladder Nutritional And Supplement Brand

Basketball Player LeBron James attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City.

LeBron James’ recent entry into the billionaire’s club hasn’t tempered his quest to expand his empire. The NBA superstar has combined his passion for health and wellness with his entrepreneurial spirit for the launch of Ladder, James’ new brand centered around nutritional and performance supplements. Created with James’ long-time trainer Mike Mancias, Ladder will boast a line of products that include plant-based nutrition shakes, whey and plant protein, pre-workout, superfood greens, and hydration products.

In a post on the official Ladder Instagram account, the brand touched on the journey to greatness, as a team or individual, which its ethos encapsulates, and how LeBron himself fits into that narrative.

“It’s a lifelong journey to create a legacy. Don’t shortcut the process. It’s not just about the finish line, championship, or personal best,” reads the caption. “It’s about putting in the work every day, creating habits to help you go faster and harder for longer. LeBron James knows it best. He knows what his body needs to perform at its peak. When he couldn’t find it, he assembled a team of experts to make it. And now it’s ready for you.”

After sustaining muscle cramps during Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals, James sought out Mancias to help him revamp his nutritional and fitness regimens by implementing supplements into his diet.

However, after failing to find products clean of banned substances with minimal contaminants, James and Mancias decided to take matters into their own hands, embarking on a four-year process to build Ladder from the ground up, with a focus on taste, performance, and quality.

Ladder products are currently available for purchase on the brand’s official website, with delivery options of 30, 45, or 60 days.