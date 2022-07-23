Lil Baby And Atlanta Businessman Team Up To Provide Jobs For Teens And Young Adults

Lil Baby joins the 2022 class of McDonald's All American Games players for their pregame shootaround ahead of the 45th Annual McDonald's All American Games at Wintrust Arena on March 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Lil Baby has teamed with an Atlanta business owner to give young people in his hometown new employment opportunities. The “Emotionally Scarred” rapper joined forces with Lemont Bradley, the owner of Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant, and Eco Car Spa to make it all happen.

The program brings 100 jobs to teenagers and adults up to age 21 in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to a press release, Lil Baby and Lemont Bradley have wanted to collaborate for years to impact the community,

“We are so excited about this initiative,” expressed both parties in a joint statement. “Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

Lil Baby performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Lil Baby and Bradley also plan to open a lawn care business this fall, and they are looking to continue to provide jobs for those in need.

“With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income,” expressed Lil Baby and Bradley in an additional quote.

Auto Spa Bistro and Eco Car Spa are hiring car washers, car tinters, and more for the car wash and eateries, while the newly-opened Clutch Restaurant is seeking bartenders, bar backs, waiters, line cooks, dishwashers, and promoters.