Lil Yachty Launches His Own Frozen Pizza Line

Lil Yachty performs with Blood Orange at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California.

Lil Yachty has entered your local Wal-Mart, but not to sell albums or sign autographs. The 25-year-old rapper has announced Yachty’s Pizzeria, a new brand of frozen pies available only at the aforementioned retailer.

“I’ve loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I’m really excited about and have been for a long time,” expressed Lil Yachty in a press statement. “We made some wild flavors but there’s still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I’m looking forward to seeing what people think.”

Yachty’s Pizzeria is the first offering from Deep Cuts, the U.S. brand for a line of premium frozen pizzas created by Universal Music Group for Brands and manufactured by Richelieu Food.

“Yachty’s Pizzeria is an exciting example of a strategic brand extension that both represents the artist’s interest, passion, and personality as well as a way to help him expand his business portfolio,” explained Richard Yaffa, EVP, Global Brands, UMG.

“It’s a thrill to be able to continue to find new ways for our artists to connect with their fans around the world and support these campaigns with best-in-class marketing and creative support.”

Led by the taste buds of Lil Yachty, the pizzas, which officially became available for purchase on Tuesday (Sept. 6), come in four topping options and are described as follows:

Buffalo Style Chicken: Layered with Yachty’s own buffalo ranch sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese, this pizza is topped with spicy chopped buffalo chicken breast and crispy French-fried onions.

Hot Honey Cheese: Topped with a deep bubbly blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan on top of a hot tomato sauce that’s sweetened with real honey.

Pepperoni & Bacon: A pizza crust that’s crispy on the outside with tender freshly baked dough on the inside covered in delicious, melted mozzarella cheese, smokey bacon, and deep layers of pepperoni.