Mariah Carey Has A Limited Menu Coming To A McDonald’s Near You

Mariah Carey is soaking up every minute of the 2021 holiday season. Apparently, all she wants for Christmas is for her beloved Lambily to try the Mariah Menu from McDonald’s coming this December as part of their latest Famous Orders campaign.

“We’ve made a list of the food both you and I love, and checked it twice,” Carey teased in the commercial (below) for the partnership.

Starting Dec. 13, the Mariah Menu will be offered at McDonald’s nationwide and will feature a range of the “Candy Bling” singer’s favorite items, from the classic menu like the signature cheeseburger, Big Mac, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies, and warm apple pie. With the minimum $1 purchase daily on the McDonald’s app, customers will be able to choose a different free item. “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” shared Carey in a statement. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.” Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement of McDonald’s USA, chimed in to express, “Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season. Just like McDonald’s brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year. We’re so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans.”