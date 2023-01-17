Master P And Snoop Dogg Sign Distribution Deal With Post For Broadus Foods

Master P has announced that he and Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Cereal and Broadus Foods have officially entered partnership with Post Consumer Brands for national distribution of their breakfast food products.

On Monday (Jan. 16), the legendary mogul revealed the news while sharing a clip of himself celebrating the deal with Post employees at what appears to be one of the companies facilities.

“HAPPY MLK DAY @snoopdogg and I are the first black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal,” the 52-year-old captioned the video. “Salute to @post_cereals for believing in diversity. SnoopCereal.com BroadusFoods.com The more we make, the more we give. #GODisGOOD #goldspoon.”

In the clip, Master P is presented a gold spoon before describing his excitement over joining the Post family as being similar to the rush he felt while building No Limit Records into a powerhouse during the ’90s.

“Now, I feel like I’m back in my record company days,” P said while addressing representatives from Post. “I did a record deal I sold 100 million records, and now with the cereal game. This is a new game! I got a gold spoon. This is what diversity is all about.”

The Louisiana native went on to voice his appreciation for Post being the “only company that stepped up and seen the vision” in regards for his quest to get more “African-American owned products on the shelf.”

He also touched on the buying power of his community, noting that African-Americans account for over $1 trillion annual income in the breakfast food industry. “Now, we will be able to put money back into our community and our culture. So, this is bigger than just the cereal. This is going to make a difference and we’ll be able to feed so many people.”

The serial entrepreneur also promised that Snoop Cereal and Broadus Foods’ alliance with Post only marks the start of their climb to the top of the breakfast food industry.

“This is only the beginning,” P acknowledged. “We’re going to work hard. We know it’s not going to be easy and there’s a lot of competition out there but we’ve never been afraid to work.”

In August 2022, Master P and Snoop Dogg announced the release of their cereal brand, which was originally named Snoop Loopz. However, after being threatened with legal action in December 2022 , the duo were forced to change the name of the brand, ultimately settling on Snoop Cereal as the official replacement. During the unveiling of Snoop Cereal, Master P first hinted at a partnership between Broadus Foods and Post being in the works.

“Thanks to Post for looking at diversity,” P said at the time. “We own this company. No, it’s not just us putting our name on this. We’re going to pass this down from generation to generation. We talking about generational wealth.”

Snoop Cereal will be available for purchase nationally by June 2023.