Master P, Snoop Dogg’s ‘Snoop Cereal’ To Be Sold In Wal-Mart

Master P and Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Cereal is set to make its Wal-Mart debut in July 2023. In an interview with AllHipHop, the New Orleans businessman spoke about their cereal brand’s cultural intentions. P insisted that moving into locations across America is about “adding diversity into the grocery stores.”

“When you talk about Snoop Cereal, this is bigger than just cereal,” the No Limit founder asserted. “I know a lot of people may ask, they want to talk about the ingredients, how it started. Me and Snoop believed in putting out brands that could feed our culture and feed our people. I grew up eating cereal. I grew up on WIC. We are able to sell at WIC now.

“We don’t all own brands like this. And it’s so important because we grew up eating these products. But we got to stop the self-hate amongst each other when we talk about African-American-owned brands and give us the opportunity to get on those shelves because Snoop Cereal is bigger. The brand is all about trying to tackle homelessness, give back to a community and a culture, and rebuild and put economic empowerment into our community.”

On Sunday (May 14), Master P took to Instagram to speak about another Broadus Foods product, Momma Snoop Oatmeal. He detailed how essential Momma Snoop Oatmeal is to the company’s mission of uplifting the Black community.

“I want to tell y’all why Momma Snoop Oatmeal is so important because we look at Aunt Jemima—that was just a mockery of us,” he said with Snoop standing beside him. “It wasn’t a real person. We changing the game…this is a way for us to make Momma Snoop live on and on. Momma Snoop was a beautiful person that blessed the world.

“Me and Snoop are the kings of breakfast food because we are fighting for our culture and our people to put brands in the stores. So now we’ll be in Walmart on July 15. ”

Snoop also chimed in, adding to the family aspect of the brand with hopes of building generational wealth.

“To see it all coming to light…because we building a brand that’s black-owned and family-based. It’s going to be something that’s gonna be here when we not here. And we just giving y’all information on what to do and how to do it,” the Death Row Records boss said. “To be able to be friends after so many years of doing business and then to come back together again, to find ways to continue the business. As Black people, we gotta find ways to work together instead of pulling each other down.”

Shop and check out all of Broadus Foods’ products here.