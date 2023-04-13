Meek Mill Sells His Atlanta Home To Rick Ross For $4.2 Million

Meek Mill has sold a pricey Atlanta home to Rick Ross for $4.2 million cash, finalizing a sale that the Dreamchaser says has been in the works for over two years.

The home, which is located in the Buckhead section, includes eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is on a compound that boasts various amenities. A tennis court, movie theater, playground, sauna, swimming pool, and a jacuzzi are on the premises, which Meek says he knew would go off the market soon after he listed the property.

I sold that house that quick …. It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 10, 2023

Alisha Gillooly, who helped broker the sale for Rozay, also voiced her excitement over the purchase, which she indicates is her biggest deal to date. “I’ve been working to make an impact in the luxury market and this did just that,” she said.

Meek Mill has not lived in the home despite owning it for multiple years, according to reports and recently posted a tour of the property on his Instagram account. “MANSION FOR SALE IN ATL my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can lol,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I never moved in it had for a few years.”

For Ross, his purchase of the Atlanta home marks his second real estate deal of the month. The Miami native recently celebrated the acquisition of a new property in Texas with a post on his own Instagram account.

“I invite the great state of Texas to take a shot of @deaconwhisky to celebrate my newest home in the Lone Star State,” he wrote, tagging himself as “Rodeo Rick” at the end of the caption. In the photo, which was taken outside of the home, finds the “Rich Forever” rapper wearing a cowboy hat and cowboy boots while standing in front of two luxury vehicles.

Ross is notorious for his affinity for real estate, as the rapper owns various homes across the southern region of the U.S. Rozay’s The Promise Land property, which is located in Georgia’s Fayette County, is not far from his new home and recently garnered headlines due to several of his buffalo escaping the property and causing damage to neighboring properties. He’s recently come under fire after several of his buffalo escaped and trampled neighbors’ yards, an incident for which he took blame on social media.

“Always return stray animals. Always keep a collar on an animal. Mine don’t have a collar, so when you see a buffalo, give it a carrot. Give it a apple. They so kind, they so peaceful,” the 47-year-old said. “Thank you everybody for making sure all my animals got back into the Promised Land.”