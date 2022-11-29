Megan Thee Stallion Is The First Black Woman To Cover Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Issue

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022.

Megan Thee Stallion is ending the year on a high note, as the Houston Hot Girl has graced the 2022 cover of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 issue — making history as the first Black woman to ever do so.

In excitement, Megan announced the news on her Instagram page with a picture of the cover issue and the caption: “First BLACK WOMAN on thee cover of @forbes 30 under 30 [fire emoji] Real hot girl sh*t [money emojis]. See you soon, Hotties, love yall.”

The financial and business magazine chose the Texan Southern University alum not only for her trailblazing music, but also for her business and philanthropic efforts throughout the year. After making the list three years ago, Forbes took a microscopic view into the 27-year-old’s many business ventures for their cover feature.

According to the publication, the Traumazine rapstress has raked up lots of dough by partnering with billion-dollar brands including Nike, Revlon and Cash App. She’s also had endorsement deals with food brands like Frito-Lay’s Hot Flaming Cheetos and her own “hottie sauce” at Popeyes — of which she now owns her own franchise after announcing it last year.

Finances aside, Megan has had a rough last few years as she still awaits her trial to start with rapper/singer Tory Lanez, as he is accused of shooting her in the foot in 2020.

The “Savage” rapper recently received a letter penned by a plethora of leaders offering her support. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Tamika Mallory were included on the long list of signees. The memorandum’s aim was to raise awareness against women’s abuse, as well as to let Megan know, “You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported.”

Megan’s Forbes cover follows her history-making feat as the second female rapper ever to win Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards — following Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Within the mag’s music section, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Baby Keem, The Kid Laroi, Don Toliver, Giveon, Tinashe and Willow Smith also made the 30 Under 30 list.

Check out the Forbes’ “Megan Thee Millions: Rapper Reaps Record Riches” 2022 issue here.