Megan Thee Stallion And Popeyes Announce “Hottie Sauce” And Merchandise In New Partnership

Move over Popeyes chicken sandwich. Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready to kick things up a notch. The Houston rapper and fast-food restaurant have teamed up for a new collaboration that includes a special “Hottie Sauce” as well as new merchandise and more in a one-of-a-kind deal.

According to a press release, Megan Thee Stallion is now a Popeyes franchise owner. Beginning October 19th, her “Hottie Sauce” will be available to add to meals including the aforementioned chicken sandwich and the brand’s new chicken nuggets in the United States and in 14 countries around the globe. In addition, Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness with the collaboration.

“What can we say – we wanted to create the HOTTEST partnership of the year,” said Bruno Cardinali, Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes in a statement. “We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion — from our southern roots to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful, and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage.”

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

The “Body” rapper’s signature sauce is “a sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality. Made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper.” Thee Stallion worked with the Popeyes team to develop the condiment.

The merchandise collection titled “Thee Heat” includes bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys.

“Popeyes’ one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan’s innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we’re doing,” said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes Americas.

“For the first time ever, we are changing our famous Chicken Sandwich to add a sauce that was custom-made with and for Megan. We are launching three new lines of merchandise designed by Megan to capture her one-of-a-kind style. And, more than that, we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur.”

Hotties interested in scoring the merchandise and more can sign up at TheeHottieSauce.com to receive updates & notifications about upcoming drops. Watch a teaser for the Megan Thee Stallion X Popeyes musical short film above.