Metro Boomin Sells Portion Of Publishing Catalog For Nearly $70M

Metro Boomin speaks onstage during "Metro Boom" New York Screening & Listening Event on November 30, 2022 in New York City.

According to Billboard, Metro Boomin has sold a portion of his work to Shamrock Capital for a sum close to $70 million.

The news arrives months after Boomin, née Leland Tyler Wayne, dropped HEROES & VILLAINS, his second LP, on Dec. 2, 2022. H&V featured guest appearances from some of the game’s brightest stars, such as Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Future, Don Toliver, and Takeoff.

Metro’s sophomore album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. With this achievement, HEROES & VILLIANS became the acclaimed producer’s second consecutive album to land at No. 1 as a leading artist.

Established in 1978, Shamrock started as a family office for Roy E. Disney. Since its inception, the business has become one of the industry’s most active and influential buyers in the music catalog investment.

The most high-profile investment that the company has made in the past few years would be Taylor Swift’s catalog from Big Machine, which Shamrock acquired from Scooter Braun in 2020.

In other music business news, Zaytoven sold his music catalog to Ultra International Music Publishing for an undisclosed sum.

UIMP obtained Zaytoven’s co-published interest across 560 songs in total through the new deal, including hits such as Migos’ “Versace,” Travis Scott’s “3500,” and 21 Savage’s “Famous.”

The Atlanta-based musician has also been signed to the publishing company, with a co-publishing deal emphasizing the producer creating new music. Zay will also ramp up collaboration with the company around the globe at locations such as Los Angeles, ATL, and London.

“Zaytoven is an extraordinary talent. He is the Father of trap music and has been the driving force of much of how we define that genre. Gucci Mane, Migos, Future – he’s been right there with these artists from the beginning in 2004 right up to the present day. I’m proud to announce that after working with him since 2007 we continue to be focused on future success.”