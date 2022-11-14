Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Collaborate On “Holy Ears” THC Gummies

Former boxer Evander Holyfield (L) is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame by former boxer Mike Tyson at the second annual induction gala at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together for a hilarious THC edible collaboration called “Holy Ears.”

“Holy Ears” follows the New York boxer’s cannabis gummy called “Mike Bites,” which is shaped like an ear with a bite taken out of it, a nod to his and the 60-year-old’s infamous 1997 boxing match where the Hotboxin With Mike Tyson host was disqualified for biting off a chunk of The Real Deal’s ear.

New: Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have partnered up to create and deliver “Holy Ears,” edibles in the shape of an ear



“If i was on cannabis, I wouldn't have bit his ear,” Tyson said, referring to the 1997 fight when the boxer bit Holyfield’s ear pic.twitter.com/WNjdi5Tnlz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2022

“Holy Ears” will be released under Tyson 2.0, the 56-year-old’s cannabis company. The edible will be infused with THC and Delta 8 THC and is available to purchase online starting this month, plus in select retail stores in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, and New Jersey. Holyfield will also launch his own cannabis line under Tyson 2.0 in 2023.

“From Mike Bites to Holy Ears, now cannabis fans around the world can experience the same wellness benefits that plant-based products have brought me,” Tyson said in a statement. He deemed it a “privilege to reunite” with his former opponent.

“Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives. Back then, we didn’t realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain,” Holyfield said in his own statement. “Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers.”

Carma Holdings, the company that houses Tyson 2.0, announced that it would also house WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair’s cannabis company called Ric Flair Drip, titled after Offset’s 2017 hit.