MTV News Shutting Down After 36 Years

MTV News’ historic run is coming to an end. After 36 years of providing important content for the culture, the legendary company will shut down.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported 25% of employees working for MTV Entertainment Studios, Paramount Media Networks, and Showtime were laid off on Tuesday (May 9). Pitchfork obtained a memo that was sent to staff where Chris McCarthy, President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, called the decision “very hard but necessary” and that it came from himself and senior leaders “in coordination with HR.”

“This is a tough yet important strategic realignment of our group,” McCarthy wrote. “Through the elimination of some units and by streamlining others, we will be able to reduce costs and create a more effective approach to our business as we move forward.”

MTV News first began in 1987 with The Week In Rock hosted by Kurt Loder. The outlet would expand its coverage over the years to include music, pop culture, sex, and politics with reporting from Alison Stewart, Tabitha Soren, SuChin Pak, Sway Calloway, and Meredith Graves. The platform hit another level reputation-wise when Loder broke the news of Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994. That moment served as the launchpad for MTV News to produce more programs over time.

MTV News reporters became lauded enough in the media space to win Emmy and Peabody Awards for their coverage of natural disasters and the Iraq War. More recently, people like Rob Markman, Dometi Pongo, Dantee Ramos, and more were prominent figures for the brand.