Nelly Snags $50M After Selling Off Half Of His Chart-Topping Catalog

Nelly attends the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year awards on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nelly has sold off half of his catalog for $50 million, according to TMZ. The St. Louis native snagged the bag after securing a deal that sees the rapper dealing off eight studio albums, including many of his early aughts hits.

The legendary artist conducted business with HarbourView Equity Partners, with the company securing rights to “Hot In Herre,” “Dilemma,” featuring Kelly Rowland, and “Ride Wit Me.” While these tracks aren’t the full display of what Harbour will receive, the cuts are some of the rapper’s most well-known and celebrated across the culture.

Famously, “Dilemma” earned a GRAMMY for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 45th annual award show. “Hot In Herre” took home the hardware for Best Male Rap Solo Performance the same night. While he does have another gold gramophone for “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” it’s unclear whether the hit song featuring Diddy and Murphy Lee was featured in the lucrative deal.

Nelly isn’t the only rapper dealing off his catalog for the big bucks, as Logic recently sold his music for an undisclosed, eight-figure payday. The deal included 185 of the entertainer’s songs.

“[The deal] further solidifies Influence Media’s investment in the future of Hip-Hop within the music publishing and content rights marketplace. [The] transaction is aligned with [our] mission to bolster ‘modern evergreen’ music. Influence Media will continue to expand the impact of Logic’s contribution to pop culture.”

Nelly performs during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Miller/Getty Images

Logic, né Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, spoke about deciding to sell a portion of his catalog.

“Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I’ve been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people worldwide,” Hall expressed. “It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity.”