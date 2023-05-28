Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Underway In America

In this photo illustration, the Netflix app is shown on a mobile phone on April 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The company Netflix is expected to report its first-quarter earnings after the close of trading later today. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending March 2022.

Netflix has cracked down on password sharing in the United States.

The streaming giant relayed the message on their website on Tuesday (May 23), explaining their decision and new direction. Attached to the official announcement was a screenshot of what customers could expect to see in their email, alerting them of the new password-sharing limitations.

“Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States,” the alert said. “A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

“We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices,” the press release continued. “It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”

Netflix email courtesy of Netflix

In April 2022, the streaming platform previously warned it would tighten its policies surrounding account sharing. The decision was announced as a way for Netflix “to boost revenue and subscriber numbers, soon after the company began seeing growth stagnate,” CNBC reports.

Additionally, Netflix has recently debuted a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier to boost subscriber count and revenue. And based on recent studies, the new tier seems to be doing well in America.

On Wednesday (May 17), Reuters reported that the ad-supported tier offering managed to snag almost 5 million active users per month since launching in November 2022. Available at $ 7 per month with commercials, the tier is $3 less than the ad-free plans, which start at $10 monthly.