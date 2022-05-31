Nicki Minaj Dubbed MaximBet Global Ambassador And Maxim Magazine Creative Director

Nicki Minaj’s has etched another historic achievement in stone.

MaximBet, a lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand, has partnered with Minaj. The MC will be global ambassador, special advisor, and investor of MaximBet and serve as creative director for Maxim magazine. Minaj will also be involved in MaximBet’s iGaming operations.

In signing on with the Carousel Group operation as a global ambassador, special advisor, and investor, the Queens native has become the first businesswoman to achieve such a feat.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this,” stated Minaj in a press release, further expressing her excitement for the history-making move.

Courtesy of MaximBet

“I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

“Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” shared Daniel Graetzer, CEO of MaximBet. “Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her—she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

Her partnership with MaximBets is the latest business move from the artist, also known as Harajuku Barbie. The rap veteran had previously partnered with Amp, Amazon’s live audio app, to revive the former Apple Music exclusive, Queen Radio. She’s also become a global icon with a career spanning numerous record-breaking moments. Last year, the Young Money affiliate made headlines, becoming the first female rapper to accumulate over a billion views on YouTube with her The Pinkprint hit, “Anaconda.”