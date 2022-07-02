Nicki Minaj Collaborates With Rap Snacks For Signature “Barbie-Que” Flavor

Nicki Minaj has secured yet another partnership on the business side of her career, this time collaborating with the Hip-Hop inspired snack brand, Rap Snacks.

According to People, Minaj partnered with Rap Snacks to release her signature flavor of chips aptly named “Barbie-Que” Honey Truffle Chips. The chip’s flavor’s name nods to the rapper’s “Barbie” nickname and the name of her beloved fanbase, the “Barbz.”

While the announcement hasn’t been formally made, the rapper was set to reveal her latest business venture during her performance at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture where Minaj was the headliner on Friday, July 1. Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay praised Nicki Minaj for her iconic career as a rapper and her incredible business acumen.

Additionally, the official Rap Snacks Twitter revealed that the company would be offering Nicki Minaj’s chips in multiple bag designs, featuring diverse art across her “Barbie-Que” flavor.

“Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur,” stated Lindsay in a press release. “It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership.”

Watch a teaser video for her new snack below.