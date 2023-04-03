Offset Claims Quality Control Is Blocking Him From Dropping New Music

Rapper Offset poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France.

Offset is accusing Quality Control of “wrongful interference” and claims they’re blocking him from dropping new music, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline. Offset’s new complaint argues that the record label is also attempting to stall his career.

“Offset now brings this action to vindicate his rights and make it clear to the world that Offset, not Quality Control, owns Offset’s music,” the lawsuit reads.

The rapper’s lawyer asserts that his client’s suit should trump his deal with QC and free him as a solo artist. “Quality Control no longer owns the copyright to Offset’s solo sound recordings and is no longer licensing Offset’s solo sound recordings to Capitol, and Capitol has acquired ownership of Offset’s solo sound recordings directly from Offset.”

His lawyer also described QC’s actions as “wrongful interference with the upcoming release of Offset’s new music and continued instance of being credited as the owner of Offset’s new solo sound recordings is groundless and unjustified.”

Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas responded to the suit, demanding Offset’s complaint be discarded. The duo also stated they entered an agreement with Capitol Records, which “required Capitol to assign all of Capitol’s rights in sound recordings obtained by Quality Control’s ‘Accepted Artist’ that it had furnished to Capitol back to Quality Control.”

The outlet also reports that Offset’s solo material was set to drop after Takeoff and Quavo’s Only Built For Infinity Links but was ultimately shelved after Take’s death in November 2022.

Quality Control’s founders previously responded to Set’s 2022 lawsuit, claiming the entertainer, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was guilty of “breach of contract.”

“Having continued to accept the benefits of working directly with Capitol (after Defendant assigned to Offset its rights under the Offset/Capital Agreement) in connection with the production of recordings as works for hire, and because, under the Label Deal Agreement, as amended, 100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by Offset as works for hire for Capitol are automatically assigned by Capitol to Quality Control.”

Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas attend day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

“Plaintiffs are estopped from taking the position in this action that they are the owner of such recordings, rather than Capitol or its assignee, Quality Control.”

The Migos signed with QC in 2013.