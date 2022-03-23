Pusha T’s “Spicy Fish” McDonald’s Diss Earns Arby’s $8 Million In Marketing Exposure

GRAMMY-nominated Artist/Executive/Entrepreneur Pusha T attends The Recording Academy Washington DC Chapter's Intersection of Music & Sports event at the Kennedy Center on March 02, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Pusha T continues to make an impact on the fast-food industry, as the rapper recently teamed up with Arby’s to pen and record a “Spicy Fish Diss” song aimed at McDonald’s, whom he penned the iconic “I’m lovin’ it” jingle for nearly two decades ago. According to reports, Pusha’s bars have strengthened Arby’s marketing exposure to the tune of $8 million, per business analyst Darren Rovell.

“Value to Arby’s through 7 pm ET: $8,203,272 in equivalent advertising exposure, according to @ApexMarketing,” Rovell revealed in a tweet on Tuesday (March 22). Rovell’s tweet caught the Virginia rep’s eye, who responded to the news of his new jingle’s impact on Arby’s bottom line with a few bars from an unreleased song he previewed earlier in the year. “Critics he’s out of his mind, Haters he’s outta his prime… yet, always where the money’s at like lottery signs…’ – Self,” Pusha wrote in response later that night.

The song finds Pusha T comparing McDonalds’ classic fish filet sandwich to Arby’s new spicy fish sandwich, mockingly rapping, “How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it / A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget? / Arby’s crispy fish is simply it / With lines ’round the corner, we might need a guest list / Exit stage left, the sandwiches taste fresh.”

Pusha’s diss jingle precedes the release of his forthcoming LP, It’s Almost Dry, which is slated for release on April 8. He recently performed the album’s lead-single “Diet Coke” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

