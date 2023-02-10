Raekwon Talks DoorDash Partnership And Starring In New Super Bowl Ad

Raekwon has partnered with DoorDash for a Super Bowl ad and campaign titled “We Get Groceries.” The commercial was released on Friday (Feb. 10) and is set to make its television debut during Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Feb. 12).

“We Got Groceries” features three chefs showing America how to prepare for the big game and select the freshest groceries. The tv spot features appearances from Matty Matheson from FX’s The Bear, Nickelodeon’s Tiny Chef, and Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon the Chef.

In an interview with VIBE, Raekwon shared his excitement about being featured in the ad, crafted by the Martin Agency and Superette, for one of this year’s biggest events.

“I was linked [with DoorDash] through my company Gold Point. It was a great opportunity. They made sure I was comfortable, and I was excited to do the commercial with them,” Rae said. “I’ve been in the game for a long time, so I look at this as fruits of my labor. To be in it this long and everybody acknowledges me as a chef, it made perfect sense to get involved. I love DoorDash.”

Rae also spoke about the importance of being featured in an advertisement during the first Super Bowl that includes two Black starting quarterbacks facing off on the field. He compared his new DoorDash ad to “a historical performance.”

“This is legendary,” he declared. “This will go down in history. This will be something that the world will never forget. Definitely being a Hip-Hop guy, it’s honorable man. I’m very appreciative of all the things that I get involved with that I could come back and tell my fans, ‘Look what we did.’ So for [my commercial] being included with this historical moment — I’m honored.

“They know Wu-Tang for being worldwide. Now we’re starting to get more flowers in our garden. All kind of beautiful flowers is growing. This is big. I’m automatically like, ‘Yo, this is something I can tell my kids down the line.’ It just adds on more to the story of who Raekwon is and how versatile he is in his career. I’m happy. I was blown away. The world is going to see two Black quarterbacks showing their talents and The Chef all in one night, its a moment, gawd.”

But it’s bigger than groceries for the Wu-Tang icon. He’s hoping the commercial lets their worldwide fans know they’re still making moves and pushing the brand forward after three decades.

“This will add on to that situation in my eyes. This will let them know even more, these guys are still moving after 30 years, they’re solidified,” he expressed. “Because I love my heroes that’s doing it even bigger and longer than us. A prime example is LL [Cool J]. If my career could last like L’s, I’m happy. This only just adds on. This is just another pillar to what it is that Raekwon the Chef is bringing to the table, and DoorDash made that happen. It was fun.”

Watch the DoorDash commercial, “We Get Groceries,” above.