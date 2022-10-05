Rick Ross Constructing Museum To Display Massive Car Collection

Rick Ross is opening up an auto museum to show off his car collection.

On Tuesday (Oct. 5), the “Biggest Bawse” took to Instagram to show off his property being transformed into what will become a showcase for his accumulation of automobiles.

The Richer Than I Ever Been emcee gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek into his collection and revealed plans to collect “another 100” in 2022.

“Rick Ross car collection is expanded, baby,” the MMG mogul said. “We had to go bigger. We need more shit. We got more cars. We got 200, and we plan to get another 100 this year, baby.”

He continued, explaining his goals of opening three auto museums near his property, all while staying mum on the upcoming gallery’s name. “So this one of the first of the 3 we building,” the MMG founder said. “I’ll let you know the name of the auto museum, let’s go.”

And his latest business ventures don’t stop there. On Thursday (Sept. 22), Ross, 46, announced plans to release Hemp Hop Smokables.

In partnership with Hempacco, the line offers products such as Hemp Hop’s CBD Smokables, Hemp Hop’s Delta 8 Smokes, and Hemp Hop wraps.

“I truly believe in the health benefits of hemp-derived products. Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process,” Ross said in an official statement. “I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of hemp cannabinoids.”