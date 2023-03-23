Rick Ross Partners With High Tolerance For ‘Collins Ave’ Weed Strain

Rick Ross is paying homage to his Miami stomping grounds with his new cannabis strain ‘Collins Ave,’ named after the popular shopping and hotel strip along South Beach. According to TMZ, the “Hustlin'” rapper partnered with cannabis brand High Tolerance for the creation of the strain, which is scheduled to be released on June 1.

“High Tolerance is the best flower for all the ones who like to blow that good gas,” Rozay told the outlet. “This is the best flower in the world … this is why I decided to team up with High Tolerance. They have the best flower on the streets.” The MMG boss then gave a nod to High Tolerance cofounder Manny, deeming him “the biggest,” with the entrepreneur returning the gesture. “[Rick Ross is] a true cannabis connoisseur” he said while voicing his excitement about the newly struck deal with the brand’s latest ambassador.

In addition to Ross, the High Tolerance roster includes the likes of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Beanie Sigel, Dave East, Ghostface Killa, Jadakiss, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Millzy, Lil Meech, and the late Draco the Ruler.

The hitmaker’s latest partnership is not his first foray into the cannabis space, nor his first time using Collins Ave as the name of a strain. He previously used Collins Ave as the name of one of the three strains he launched with rapper/entrepreneur Berner’s Cookies brand in 2020. The other two strains were named Pink Rozay, a nod to his stake in Belaire Rosé, and Lemon Pepper, his favorite flavor of Wingstop chicken wings.

In 2021, he partnered with hemp manufacturing company Hempacco for the launch of Hemp Hop, a medicinal-centric cannabis brand with products including flower, edibles and teas, pet products, merchandise, and other items. Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay, whom Rozay has conducted past business with, is also a co-founder of Hemp Hop.