Rick Ross Partners With Hempacco For Hemp Hop Smokables

Rapper Rick Ross attends Beats By Dr. Dre special event At Marquee New York on January 31, 2014 in New York City.

Rick Ross has partnered with Hempacco for another chapter in his business tome: Hemp Hop Smokables.

“I truly believe in the health benefits of hemp-derived products. Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process,” Ross said in an official statement. “I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of hemp cannabinoids.”

On Thursday (Sept. 22) Ross, 46, revealed the business alliance via his Instagram, showing the rapper smoking one of the newly launched products as jazzy music plays faintly in the background.

“This Hemp Hop right here,” the MMG head-honcho voices in the short IG clip. “This the combination of the game right here: something some of the finest, healthiest rollups. It’s about doing something that lasts forever, cause we gon’ live forever. It’s history.”

In partnership with Hempacco, the new line will offer an array of products such as Hemp Hop’s CBD Smokables, Hemp Hop’s Delta 8 Smokes, and Hemp Hop wraps.

According to HipHopDX, Jorge Olson, co-founder and chief marketing of Hempacco, spoke at “The Biggest Bawse’s” Boss Up Conference, which took place from Sept. 17-19. There, Olson offered insight into the new collaboration with hopes of building a fruitful business relationship.

“We’re ready to start offering Hemp Hop Hemp Cigarettes to wholesale distributors. With Rick Ross and James Lindsay spearheading the sales, distribution, and marketing,” Olson expressed. “It will be a wonderful consumer experience for the consumers. James Lindsay is also a wholesale distribution veteran and is ready to present the products to all of his Rap Snacks network of distributors all over the country.”

Watch the promotional video below.