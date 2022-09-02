Rick Ross Unveils New Flavors For Wingstop Chicken Sandwiches

Rick Ross made a boss move for his Wingstop empire and announced new items on the restaurant’s menu. The fast food company now offers 12 signature flavors of its crispy chicken sandwich. Flavors include lemon pepper, mango habanero, hickory smoked BBQ, OG hot, and more. The sandwich comes on a toasted bun with crunchy pickles, complemented with a side of Wingstop’s original ranch sauce, by choice.

On Tuesday (Aug. 30) Ross announced the launch of “the biggest” chicken sandwich via an Instagram Story. “Today, 12 noon, Wingstop… Wingstop launching its very first chicken sandwich,” he said enthusiastically. “Not just one, but 12 different flavors. 12 different Boss flavors. Wingstop.com… Let me catch this flight. As soon as I land, y’all know what I’m ordering.”

Wingstop’s big news follows its recent backlash over hefty labor violations. The franchise was hit with citations including making employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks, and cash register shortages to violating the child labor laws.

The MMG CEO was ordered to pay over $100,000 in fines by The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The DOL fined Ross and Boss Wings Enterprises LLC the recovery of $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers, and an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties. Ross did what bosses do, and paid what is due.

In a now-deleted video on Wednesday (Aug. 17), Ross sat at a grand piano and put out a PSA full of motivation for all future bosses. “I want to take time to address something,” Ross began. “When you running a business, there will be mistakes, but as the Biggest Bawse, you don’t make the same mistakes twice, you see? Taking accountability is big when you the biggest, and remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback but actually a stepping stone to greater things, you heard me? Let’s be great.”

The first-of-its-kind Wingstop chicken sandwich is priced at $5.49. The combo including sandwich, dip, fries, and a drink is $7.99.