Rick Ross Fined By U.S. Department Of Labor For Wingstop Violations

Rick Ross has been hit with violations by the U.S. Department of Labor in connection to multiple Mississippi Wingstop locations. The locations in question are owned and operated by Boss Wings Enterprises LLC, which lists Ross, his sister Tawanda Roberts, and his mother, Tommie Roberts, as owners.

Ross was ordered to pay out nearly $115,000 in fines earlier this month for “back wages, liquidated damages, and civil penalties” by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The fine stems from employees at the Wingstop locations being forced to pay for their uniforms, safety training, cash register shortages, and background checks.

One location was cited for allowing a minor to work past 10 p.m., which the law prohibits, on multiple occasions, while others failed to keep a record of employee hours and wage deductions. 244 Wingstop employees are expected to be compensated for back wages and damages as a result of the fines. The remaining sum will cover civil penalties levied against Ross.

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall. “The law prevents Boss Wing Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

Ross recently issued a statement in a shared video where he took accountability for the violations.

“When you running a business, there will be mistakes, but as the Biggest Bawse, you don’t make the same mistakes twice, you see?” he expressed. “Taking accountability is big when you the biggest, and remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback but actually a stepping stone to greater things, you heard me? Let’s be great.”