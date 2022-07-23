Rihanna Reportedly Expands Business Ventures As ‘Fenty Hair’ Trademark Resurfaces

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up as the Fenty empire will reportedly be expanding into the hair industry. The Fenty Hair trademark was first filed in March 2021 by Rih’s company, Roraj Trade LLC, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Scott J. Slavik is listed as the attorney on record.

In documents reviewed by VIBE, the initial filing listed the goods and services under Fenty Hair to include: “Non-medicated hair care preparations; Non-medicated dandruff shampoo; Hair styling preparations; Hair straightening preparations; Hair relaxing preparations; Hair waving preparations; Non-medicated hair restoration lotions; Hair bleaching preparations; Hair coloring preparations, and Hair glitter.”

By September 2021, that list expanded to cover “medicated hair care preparations; medicated dandruff shampoo; hair growth stimulants; medicated hair lotions; pomades for medical purposes; pharmaceutical preparations for treating dandruff; medicated shampoos; hair growth promoting pharmaceutical preparation; [and] medicinal hair growth preparations.”

As of July 15, 2022, products and services under Fenty Hair will also include items like brushes, combs, hair accessories, wigs, extensions, and even toupees. Fans could potentially start seeing Fenty Hair bundles and new haircare tools for their tresses.

There is an active and unofficial Fenty Hair Instagram account that appears not to be affiliated with Rihanna or her other brands. A stagnant Twitter exists under the same @fentyhair handle was created in April 2019.

With all of her Fenty brands—Fenty Skin, Fenty Beauty, FENTY (formerly under LVMH), and Savage x Fenty—the Talk That Talk singer was named the youngest on Forbes‘ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Her estimated net worth? $1.4 billion.

Other than that, Rih has been busy nesting with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their newborn son.