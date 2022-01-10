Rihanna Reveals Locations Of First 5 Savage X Fenty Retail Stores

Rihanna has named the first five U.S. cities that will have Savage X Fenty brick and mortar locations. The business mogul took to social media to reveal the locations across the country.

Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. were chosen to initiate the in-person Savage X Fenty shopping trip. Currently, the brand is only available online.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores,” the singer exclaimed on Instagram. “can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations.”

The news of Savage X Fenty stores first came in October 2021 when Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief marketing and design officer made the announcement. Stores will begin with the first five aforementioned locations, kicking off with the Las Vegas grand opening later this month.

“Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022,” shared Pendarvis. “Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

She continued, “Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU [European Union].”

Ari Fletcher attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Oct. 1, 2021, in Atlanta.

As the Savage X Fenty territory expands, however, one ambassador will reportedly no longer flaunt the lingerie sets for the company. According to Hello Giggles, influencer and model Ari Fletcher was dropped from the brand after making controversial comments relating to domestic violence.

While Rihanna nor Savage X Fenty have confirmed the claims, searching Fletcher’s name on the website no longer produces results. In December, Ari was featured on a podcast discussing her relationship with Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo where she jokingly spoke to her desire for him to “pull a gun on her” if she tried to leave.