Rihanna’s Fenty x PUMA Announce Collaborative Return

Rihanna will return to PUMA for a new collaboration. According to a press release issued by the footwear company, it has established a new partnership with the Grammy Award-winning singer.

“She’s back,” simply stated Arne Freundt, Chief Executive Officer at PUMA. No details regarding what the collaboration will produce or a release date have been revealed.

The “Work” performer first partnered with PUMA back in 2014 when she was named creative director of the brand. Her duties also included serving as PUMA’s global brand ambassador. The Bajan music star began appearing in ads for PUMA in 2015.

In 2016, the debut FENTY x PUMA collection was launched. The array of athletic leisure-type clothing debuted at New York Fashion Week of that year, with a live-streamed fashion show. The sneakers, t-shirts, and hoodies were also available for consumers in-store.

Throughout the partnership, the global performer worked with PUMA to establish her own aesthetic, mixing trends and classic designs for standout pieces. One of the namesake items, the FENTY X PUMA Creeper was awarded ‘Shoe Of The Year’ by Footwear News in 2016.

In 2018, the deal ended as Rihanna went on to reach billionaire status with her own brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, the FENTY fashion house, and Savage X Fenty.

Between motherhood and her multiple businesses and brand deals, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for the singer. The news comes after Rihanna officially re-entered the music world as the headlining act during Super Bowl LVII, where she announced she is currently pregnant with her second child.

Still, during an interview with Vogue, Bad Gal Riri promises “it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year,” when asked about a new album.