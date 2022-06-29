Shaquille O’Neal Is Looking To Own The Orlando Magic

Shaquille O’Neal wants to return to the list of prominent figures interested in owning a professional sports team. The former NBA star has his eyes set on purchasing the Orlando Magic.

During the latest episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, the four-time NBA champion and businessman stated that he would like to own an NBA team again, specifically the Orlando Magic. Speaking candidly about his interests, O’Neal expressed that if the DeVos family—who has owned the team since 1991 and played a part in drafting Shaq Diesel—is willing, he is down to make that purchase. Pronto.

“Listen, we still run that franchise. [So], if they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we’re ready to go right now,” the Hall of Famer said. “This message goes out to the DeVos family; if you’re ready to sell Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody who’s gonna take it to the next level, that’s us.”

Later in the episode, Shaq also spoke about potential people he would possibly partner with to make the acquisition happen. He stated that his former Orlando Magic teammate Dennis Scott would be perfect to pursue this business venture with and would make him the club’s general manager due to his experience in recruiting talent to the Magic from 1992-1996.

While the Orlando Magic is reportedly priced at $1.64 billion, O’Neal, who has a net worth of $400 million, also mentioned that Scott and himself have adequate resources and access to other business-savvy people to make the sale happen.

If the former NBA All-Star does acquire the NBA team from the DeVos family, it wouldn’t be Shaq’s first time in ownership territory. The businessman purchased a minority stake in the Sacramento Kings before the 2013-14 season and held the position until he sold his stake in January 2022.