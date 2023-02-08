Sheryl Lee Ralph On How The COVID-19 Pandemic Led To Brand Ambassadorship

Sheryl Lee Ralph is continuing her winning streak and has partnered with Microban 24 as their newest brand ambassador. The multifaceted entertainer explained to VIBE that the new business venture began when she discovered the product during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the shortage sweeping across America, Ralph couldn’t find proper cleaning supplies and came across a bottle with a blue and orange sticker.

“[The partnership with Microban 24] was a natural connection,” Ralph, 66, began. “At the start of the pandemic, it became obvious to my family and I that bacteria and viruses were real. We lost my uncle very early in the pandemic, and it was such a great loss. And as people were trying to figure out how to handle what was going around us with this whole virus and bacteria, we had to find the products that we could use to do it.

“And one of our go-to products became quickly unavailable. And on the East Coast the only stores that were wide open were the one that had the name “dollar” in it. When I went into those stores, there was this new product, this new disinfectant cleaning product being launched, and that’s what started my relationship with Microban 24.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, winner of the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “ Abbott Elementary ”, poses in the press room during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Microban 24, owned by Proctor & Gamble and their first new product since 2000, is a 3-in-1 sanitizer, allowing people to clean, sanitize and disinfect all in one product. According to P&G, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officially registered Microban 24 as the first consumer cleaning product to kill 99.9% of bacteria on hard, non-food contact surfaces for up to 24 hours.

The Emmy award-winning actress continued, explaining that the newly formed partnership has the potential to blossom to something more but for now she is the face of the brand’s 2023 campaign.

“I use this product, so it’s easy for me to talk to you about it. And that’s also how I pick scripts and projects to do. I like to have a natural connection.”

“Right now it’s a brand ambassadorship, but who knows what Proctor and Gamble might have out there? Big things could be happening,” the iconic Moesha actress expressed. “We don’t know. It’s wonderful to start off as an ambassador of a brand because you never know what might happen next. Hey, Proctor and Gamble has so many products that I would fit in naturally with, so we shall see. I’m open to that.”

Microban 24 can be purchased at Target, Kroger, and Wal-Mart.