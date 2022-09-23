Snoop Dogg Is Launching His Own Line Of Breakfast Food

Following his recent announcement of Snoop Loopz cereal, Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus has launched his Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods line, he shared Thursday (Sept. 22).

His latest food endeavor will provide breakfast items including grits, oatmeal, maple syrup and pancake mix inspired by his mom.

“Top of the morning,” Snoop began as he introduced the products in an Instagram video captioned, “There was a void for our culture when they took Aunt Jemima off the shelves. We’re replacing it with Momma Snoop pancake mix, syrup, grits and oatmeal, adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands.”

Momma Snoop Breakfast foods and his Snoop Loopz cereal are manufactured by the 50-year-old’s Broadus Foods company. To no surprise, serial entrepreneur Master P serves as the company’s CEO. The goal of Broadus Foods is to “inspire economic empowerment.” The company also aims to support charities, such as Door of Hope.

Snoop’s IG post also included a statement from Master P.

“Our mission is to build economic empowerment and generational wealth. The more we make, the more we give.”

The Long Beach-bred rapper revealed his Momma Snoop brand following his partnership with Funko for “Tha Dogg House” store, opening in 2023. The store will be located in Inglewood, Calif.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s announcement below.