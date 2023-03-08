Snoop Dogg Launches INDO.xyz Coffee Brand

Snoop Dogg excels at using his popularity to secure a bag. The 51-year-old Hip-Hop legend has officially launched his own premium coffee brand.

The Long Beach, Calif. rapper announced INDO.xvz in partnership with Indonesian coffee entrepreneur Michael Riady on Tuesday (March 7). “My relationship with coffee goes way back,” Uncle Snoop said in a statement.

“The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going. Today marks the launch of a new company I created along with my partner Michael, who introduced me to the best-tasting Indonesian coffee. Indo is going to change the industry. I can promise you that.”

The “Gin & Juice” artist also promoted his coffee through Instagram, saying that it was “created 4 n inspired by all that entrepreneurs, dreamers, risk takers & innovators out there. It’s time to change that game INDO is for owners #FuelTheDream.”

INDO.xyz will begin as an exclusive product for retailers in California and Las Vegas before anyone can purchase it nationwide. The coffee can be bought on INDO’s website as well as Amazon, Albertsons, Erewhon, Pavilions, Safeway, Sprouts, and Vons. INDO cold brew will cost $5.99 and the whole bean will cost $17.99.

This business venture adds to what is shaping up to be a strong 2023 for the West Coast great. DJ Pooh recently announced that the 2001 film The Wash, starring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, will be revived and made into a television series. The Death Row Records affiliates will also be releasing a collaborative album titled Missionary this year in honor of the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle. A recent Instagram post hinted at the project possibly coming this summer.