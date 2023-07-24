Snoop Dogg Says Martha Stewart, Master P, And The Munchies Inspired New Ice Cream Venture

Snoop Dogg is back with his latest business venture, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, and credits Martha Stewart and Master P as part of the inspiration behind the competitive money move.

“Master P showed me the business, taught me how to brand, market, and do all of the things that I’m doing right now, but Martha Stewart showed me how to take it to another level,” the rapper, 51, explained to TMZ.

The Death Row Records owner continued, “She was always explaining to me about being in different department stores, having a cookbook, expanding my business, doing different things to diversify my portfolio and vertically integrate all of my businesses. So, she showed me how to excel at what I’m doing. Master P put me through ‘college,’ but I believe that Martha gave me that hands-on experience to be able to do things with her that were considered too big for a rapper.”

Of the new venture, Snoop spoke on how he conceptualized the ice cream brand. “It was the fact that I was buying two or three different kinds of ice cream, mixing them up, mixing and matching. I was like ‘you know what? Maybe I should make my own where I don’t have to buy two different brands and make the flavor I’m looking for. It just came to me; let’s create something that’s tasteful and flavorful.”

When later confirming if the ice cream was inspired by the munchies, Snoop replied while smoking a blunt, “Oh, most definitely.” Adding, “I draw my inspiration from me as a person and I’d like to share it with the world and I believe that I’ve the love child. I think that people love when I give them those experiences that I truly love […] it’s another piece of me that you get to love and cherish.”

Snoop’s Dr. Bombay Ice Cream launched in 3,500 Walmarts nationwide on Monday (July 24). The unique collection included seven core flavors: Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Iced Out Orange Cream, Rollin’ In the Dough, S’more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.

In a statement, he shared, “Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it’s a way to chill, relax, and get happy. That’s exactly what I want Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to do—bring a smile to your face and ease your mind. I’ve poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavors, and I can’t wait for my fans and the world to experience what I’ve created. Fans will also notice that my sidekick, Dr. Bombay is the name, face, and persona of this brand. That’s because he’s like a son to me and you always want your kids to be more successful than you are, that’s my goal in building this lifestyle brand – starting with ice cream.”

The ice cream’s mascot was birthed from a NFT from Snoop’s Bored Ape Yacht Club collection and “embodies the essence of West Coast culture throughout Snoop’s life, paying homage to the rebellious aesthetic of the ’70s, the infectious slang of hip hop’s rise in the ’90s, and the unstoppable tech boom of the 2010s.”