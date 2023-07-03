Snoop Dogg Receives His Own Jack In The Box Restaurant In California

Snoop Dogg (L) performs onstage during the 106 & Park segment at House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Snoop Dogg received his own Jack in the Box restaurant in Inglewood, California this weekend.

The location transformed into “Dogg in the Box” from June 29 – to July 2, offering a complete makeover of the clown-themed restaurant. Sporting a fresh coat of paint, the “Dogg in the Box” was decked out with pictures of the rap icon, along with reworks of some of his lyrics (“Munchie was the meal that they gave me”).

The “Snoopified” brick-and-mortar included stylish purple panels on top of the building’s exterior, with the interior featuring magenta lights and decor. “Dogg in the Box” also featured a collection of Cadillacs in the parking lot, paying homage to the Death Row boss’ favorite car.

Additionally, Uncle Snoop‘s likeness appeared on the menu in the form of two limited edition items: “Snoopadelic Shake” and the $14 “Snoop Munchie Meal.” The pop-up restaurant also featured exclusive “’90s style merch” honoring both Snoop and Jack in the Box’s legacy.

I need to go to Jack in the Box ASAP ??‍? @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/feZ3rj9C8V — MyNetworkGuy (@mynetworkguy_) July 2, 2023

According to CNN, Jack spokesperson Mijal Tenenbaum detailed their latest partnership with the storied emcee. “Jack in the Box and Snoop are both known for their unruly leadership and doing things their own way, it was only natural to work together,” Tenenbaum said.

“Snoop speaks directly to our late-night crowd – fans of our menu that are more inclined to pick up Tiny Tacos or Curly Fries from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. He’s a true fan of the brand, and we wanted to welcome him back.”

The “Snoopified” restaurant hit Inglewood a day after the icon was celebrated for the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Doggystyle. Doggystyle’s commemoration occurred from June 27-28 at the Los Angeles Philharmonic as part of its summer 2023 concert lineup and was scored by the Derrick Hodge-led Re-Collective Orchestra.