Snoop Dogg Launching Death Row Cannabis Brand

Snoop Dogg continues to prove he’s the hustler of all hustlers with his latest venture, a cannabis brand under the banner of Death Row Records, which the star acquired in early 2022.

Death Row Cannabis was announced Thursday via an Instagram animation offering a peek into their new product line and the company’s new logo. The clip sees a metallic remake of the label’s electric chair emblem, featuring a prisoner, soon to be executed, holding a joint. The clip is scored by longtime Snoop collaborator DJ Battlecat.

The brand’s first drop will be cannabis flower, followed by diamond-infused pre-rolls, OkayPlayer reports. A West Coast legacy cultivator by the name of AK will curate Death Row Cannabis’ offerings. The industry insider is best known for RS11, Studio 54, and Shirazi strains from DEO, an exotic cannabis breeder.

West coast fans of the devil’s lettuce won’t have to wait long to support the Long Beach rep, as products are set to drop the first week of January 2023. HipHopDX reports that Cookies, the marijuana company founded by Bay Area rapper Berner, will be the first outlet to carry Death Row Cannabis in select stores throughout California.

Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images.

This is just Snoop’s latest money move, as the rapper has also teamed up with Master P for his Broadus Foods brand, recently being forced to rename his “Snoop Loopz” cereal to simply “Snoop Cereal.”

“I just wanna say salute to all the fans out there,” Master P shared after the rename. “I know everybody have been saying Snoop Loopz, they thought it was over. The fans, the customers said they was with us to the end.”

Snoop Cereal will come in three flavors: Frosted Drizzlers, Fruity Hoopz with marshmallows, and Cinnamon Toasteez.