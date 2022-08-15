Snoop Dogg To Release His Own ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal

Snoop Dogg is releasing his own cereal brand named Snoop Loopz—a gluten-free, multigrain product that will be produced by the rapper’s company Broadus Foods. Longtime friend and collaborator Master P unveiled the cereal’s packaging on social media.

“MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest,” he tweeted. “If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!! SNOOPLOOPZ.COM.”

On his Instagram account, he shared a video with the following caption: “Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz. @snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!”

Master P previously worked with Snoop on a product under his own Rap Snacks brand. Snoop Loopz comes in a box and features a furry animal holding a spoon while hovering over a bowl containing the cereal. Containing different colored wholegrain loops and marshmallows, Snoop Loopz also contains Vitamin D and fiber, making it a nutritious breakfast meal that should appeal to both children and adult fans of the rap legend alike.

Snoop Loopz is the latest addition to Broadus Foods’ product line, which also includes oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, and syrup.

The brand also builds on Snoop’s continued association with the culinary industry, which was fostered through his relationship with Martha Stewart as they cohosted Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. Stewart penned the foreword for Snoop’s 2018 cookbook From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.

In addition to his impending takeover of the breakfast food industry, Snoop Dogg has reunited with Dr. Dre in the studio to work on new music. Snoop confirmed the news with ET Online.

“We’re cooking up a little something,” said Snoop about the rumors sparked by early Death Row Records investor Michael “Harry-O” Harris in a previous interview. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again.”